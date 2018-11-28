Watch: Joel Embiid makes Trey Burke look silly, finishes with dunk

Sixers big man Joel Embiid took full advantage of a huge mismatch during Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.

The Sixers have really beaten up on the Knicks in recent years, and Wednesday’s game was no different, even from the getgo.

Embiid had a huge reach and height advantage (an entire foot, actually) being guarded by Knicks guard Trey Burke in the first quarter of the game, and he exploited it. Embiid made it appear as if he was going to back Burke down, then used a great spin move to blow by his opponent, then finished it all off with a dunk.