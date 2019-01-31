Joel Embiid joins Steph Curry for dinner ahead of Thursday's matchup

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has dinner with the enemy late on Wednesday night.

If Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid was on a contract year, his recent dinner date might stir up some speculation. Who are we kidding? This is an era that’s full of speculation. Even though Embiid has made it very clear that he loves Philly, and wants to spend the entirety of his career with the Sixers, there are still some fans out there who believe that the seven-footer could be poached from Philly.

Embiid isn’t the most liked guy in the league, considering his trash talking ways on and off the court. However, there are many stars around the league, who have seemed to befriend Embiid over the years. Add Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry to the list of those who actually enjoy Embiid’s company. I mean, after all, it’s hard to hate on others when your team is consistently winning the championship.

On Wednesday night, Embiid and Curry met up for dinner at International Smoke in San Francisco. The restaurant just so happens to be owned by Curry’s wife, Ayesha. So maybe Steph isn’t trying to get Embiid on the Warriors, but he’s definitely trying to promote his wife’s restaurant.

Curry and Embiid make a scene

Steph Curry and Joel Embiid dine together at Ayesha Curry’s restaurant International Smoke in SF ahead of the Warriors/Sixers game today. pic.twitter.com/2gECbHq6Kt — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 31, 2019

Quite the scene going there at International Smoke. Imagine having a nice late dinner at Ayesha Curry’s joint, just to find Curry and Embiid walking in to have a friendly meal ahead of their matchup on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid is going to be alright and will play during Thursday’s game after visibly feeling pain in his back just the other night.

The Warriors are favored to win at home on Thursday, but the Sixers haven’t been backing down from their tough battles during this challenging stretch of games. Seeing as though they should be mostly healthy, the Sixers should put up a good fight against the Warriors.