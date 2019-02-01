Philadelphia 76ers: Issues in Boston make great news for Philly

Everything is going wrong in Boston, and the Philadelphia 76ers are benefitting from it big time.

There have been some rough times for the Boston Celtics as of late. Not only have they not been the powerhouse that they initially thought that they were going to be before the season started, but their future isn’t looking all that bright either. Last season, the Celtics were viewed as the top dogs in the conference with Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, and an uprising rookie in Jayson Tatum. They didn’t win it all, thanks to LeBron James. But the 2018-2019 season looked like it belonged to Boston from the jump.

As it turns out, the Celtics couldn’t keep their internal problems from getting out into the open, and they have been struggling all year long. And their potential dynasty beyond this season led by Kyrie Irving may no longer be a thing after this season concludes. Kyrie, who was once very confident that he would re-sign with Boston after this season has completely switched up his plans. Now, the star guard is quite unsure of his future, and he is not shying away from letting the world know that.

Kyrie Irving hints at leaving Boston this summer

Kyrie Irving asked if his mindset has changed regarding re-signing with Boston: “Ask me July 1.” He says he’s going to do what’s best for his career. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 1, 2019

It was a busy Friday morning for the Boston media. As the Celtics sit in fifth place of the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-19, Kyrie Irving does not feel like Boston is the perfect fit for his future. Not only did he allow the media to know that he is unsure if he was going to re-sign with the Celtics or not, but he also followed up his uncertain statement with “I don’t owe anybody sh*t.”

So the team that has been a problem for the Philadelphia 76ers is dealing with a bit of a meltdown, and it couldn’t come at a better time for Philly. As the Sixers are 1.5 games back from the second seed, they could snag that position with a win on Saturday, and by beating the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Considering that the Sixers are coming off of a win against the Golden State Warriors, they should have all of the confidence in the world to be able to acquire that number two spot.