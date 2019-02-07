Sixers officially end the Markelle Fultz saga by trading him to the Magic

The Markelle Fultz experiment with the Sixers has officially come to an end after a year and a half.

That’s all she wrote for the Markelle Fultz saga in Philadelphia. It’s been a memorable time for sure, but for the most part, Fultz will leave Philly off on a bit of a sour note. Some are happy to see the off-court distractions surrounding Fultz officially come to an end. Meanwhile, others are upset as they sit back and think about what could’ve been.

At this point, the Sixers made the best choice they could’ve by getting rid of Fultz. It was clear that his reputation within the organization was a bit damaged by everything that went down behind the scenes, and a change of scenery is exactly what the former first-overall pick needed in order to succeed in the NBA.

The Trade Details

Orlando is sending Jonathon Simmons, OKC first-round pick, and Cleveland second-round pick for Fultz. https://t.co/gW23j7DAIU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2019

According to Shams Charania, the Sixers will receive 29-year-old Jonathon Simmons, along with a first and a second round pick. Considering that the Sixers were hardly able to engage in legitimate trade talks for Fultz over the last couple of months, getting a player, and two picks doesn’t turn out to be such a bad deal after all.

The Sixers absolutely made the right decision, as it was clear that Fultz would be of no service to them for the second year in a row. As the Sixers were making ‘win-now’ moves, the time and patience that Fultz required just didn’t make any sense. The process is officially over. Now, the Sixers need to start winning more meaningful games and make a run in the tough Eastern Conference.

As for Fultz, well, he will get an opportunity to redeem his career with the Magic. There’s still no detailed updates on the status of his shoulder, but assuming that the Magic gave up some assets for him, there’s probably a good chance that Fultz returns at some point this season so he can get back into the groove of playing basketball again.