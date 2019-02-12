Brett Brown believes Ben Simmons will be open to taking more jump shots now

Are we finally going to start seeing Ben Simmons work on his jump shots during actual games?

Everybody remain calm! This is completely normal. Who am I kidding? Ben Simmons actually took a three-point shot on Sunday. By now, you have probably seen Simmons’ first true three-point attempt. Although the shot didn’t go in, it wasn’t exactly the worst three-point attempt we’ve ever seen.

Nobody expects Simmons to drain multiple three’s in a game. We like how he plays right now. But if Simmons’ jump shot does come around, he will be much more dominant. After last season, Simmons vowed to the Sixers that he would work on his jumper.

Unfortunately, we didn’t see any vast improvements as Simmons shied away from shooting at the beginning of the year. But with more talent surrounding Simmons, it seems like the pressure is off of him. And with Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and even JJ Redick back into the starting lineup, Simmons looks a lot more comfortable and open to taking some mid-to-long range jumpers.

Brett Brown believes the pressure is off

"I think you're going to see more jump shots. Maybe the monkey is off his back." – BB on Simmons — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) February 12, 2019

Brett Brown may know more than everybody else when it comes to his players, for obvious reasons. But he wasn’t exactly sure why Simmons was so opposed to shooting the ball more. When Simmons was going through his NBA Draft process, that was a concern – but the former first pick would place blame on the fact that he didn’t need to take more jumpers because he was already dominant with how he previously played.

Now, Simmons is slowly recognizing how much more productive he can be to his team by draining jumpers. And with the “monkey off of his back” Simmons should continue to take more shots and improve his game. It won’t happen overnight, but so far Simmons is off to a good start. We’ll see how much his shot improves throughout the second half of the season.