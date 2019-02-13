Jayson Tatum jukes Joel Embiid, then dunks all over Ben Simmons (Video)

Jayson Tatum has had a disappointing season so far, but he’s still treated fans to a number of highlight-reel plays.

That’s exactly what happened during Tuesday’s game against the Sixers, when Tatum took on literally the entire Sixers team — and won.

Tatum was guarded by DPOY candidate Joel Embiid, but he used a great spin move to blow by his man. He then finished the play off with authority — throwing down a massive dunk over Ben Simmons.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1095512401934454784

Tatum dropped 20 points on an efficient 7-of-15 shooting in the win, with 10 rebounds as well. It was one of his better games of the season.