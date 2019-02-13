76ers

Jayson Tatum jukes Joel Embiid, then dunks all over Ben Simmons (Video)

Jayson Tatum jukes Joel Embiid, then dunks all over Ben Simmons (Video)

76ers

Jayson Tatum jukes Joel Embiid, then dunks all over Ben Simmons (Video)

By February 13, 2019

By: |

Jayson Tatum has had a disappointing season so far, but he’s still treated fans to a number of highlight-reel plays.

That’s exactly what happened during Tuesday’s game against the Sixers, when Tatum took on literally the entire Sixers team — and won.

Tatum was guarded by DPOY candidate Joel Embiid, but he used a great spin move to blow by his man. He then finished the play off with authority — throwing down a massive dunk over Ben Simmons.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1095512401934454784

Tatum dropped 20 points on an efficient 7-of-15 shooting in the win, with 10 rebounds as well. It was one of his better games of the season.

76ers, Celtics, NBA

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More 76ers
Home