Marcus Smart drains half-court shot, does backflip to celebrate (Video)

Marcus Smart is a great utility player, and he can literally do it all.

Celtics fans are well aware of that fact, as they’ve seen him get it done on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor, as well as haul in rebounds, but also pop outside and drain three-pointers. He truly can influence the game in a number of different ways.

He can also drain shots from half court, which he recently did at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena. Watch Smart do exactly that, then do a backflip to celebrate.

The Celtics are just passing through Northwestern, as they’re set to square off against the Bulls on Saturday.