Brett Brown doesn't sound optimistic about Boban's MRI, despite initial results

Sixers’ head coach Brett Brown still sounds a bit worried about Boban Marjanovic’s results, despite initial results coming back clean.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ medical staff has always been a bit questionable for the last couple of years. Maybe too questionable to the fact that now even the head coach seems a bit worried about what might happen. On Monday night, Sixers’ center Boban Marjanovic took a spill, no thanks to a knee injury that would remove him from the court for the rest of the game.

From that point on, nobody knew what to expect. Seeing a seven-footer laying on the ground holding his knee is never an ideal situation, and often times everybody thinks of the worst case scenario. Even Sixers’ head coach Brett Brown felt that he wouldn’t receive good news regarding Boban after Monday night, but on Tuesday afternoon he breathed a sigh of relief.

Brown is happy, but not too happy

#Sixers coach Brett Brown on @BobanMarjanovic having a negative MRI on his right knee: “You still don’t know. The new information could reveal something, but the initial sort of examination there a sigh of relief given what my gut feel was.” — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 26, 2019

Before Brown had the chance to speak to the local media on Tuesday, the news was already out about Boban’s MRI results. According to his agent, the results were negative, and there wasn’t any structural damage found. By the time Brown got the chance to address the situation, everybody was already well-aware of what went down behind the scenes. But just because Boban’s MRI came back negative, doesn’t mean that Brown is jumping for joy.

I guess when you’re the head coach of the Sixers in this era, you tend to lose trust in doctor’s initial results. Brown has seen Joel Embiid get diagnosed with knee injuries that weren’t initially found before. Three first round picks suffered some sort of foot injury, which forced them to miss their rookie seasons. And then there’s Markelle Fultz, which I would explain, but literally, nobody on this planet can.

So as of right now, we can expect Boban to miss some time, but the injury is nothing that could be season-ending. Unless, you know, there’s sudden structural damage found in further reviews. The Sixers will keep an eye out for Boban, but right now they are going to be very cautious.