Conor Heads to UK with Proper

CONOR McGREGOR’S PROPER No. TWELVE IRISH WHISKEY LAUNCHES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM AFTER RECORD BREAKING DEBUT IN IRELAND AND AMERICA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

IRELAND, 28 February 2019 – Eire Born Spirits today announces the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in the United Kingdom. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Champion and one of the world’s most iconic athletes, Conor McGregor, the founder, chairman and majority owner of the company, is proud to expand the highly sought-after Irish whiskey by adding distribution in the UK. This expansion comes on the heels of Proper No. Twelve’s record-breaking launch in Ireland and America.

The Ireland and USA introduction created great excitement in the flourishing Irish whiskey industry by selling out of six months of supply within the first 10 days of release. A massive shortage called for McGregor to issue a rare apology, promising to remedy the out-of-stock-situation, which he did by air-freighting 25,000 cases into the USA in time for the holidays. This next batch again sold out within days. Proper No. Twelve has become the most followed spirit brand in the world on Instagram with over 575,000 Instagram followers in less than five months.

Proper No. Twelve’s global launch expression is a blend of the finest golden grain and single malt. It is produced at the oldest distillery on the isle of Ireland in an area known for its rich soil and pure spring water. Proper No. Twelve is complex and sophisticated, yet smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood.

“It has been an incredible start for Proper No. Twelve, and I am humbled by the support of all our customers and most importantly the people who enjoy this proper Irish whiskey from a proper Irishman. Proper. No Twelve has arrived on UK shores! I predicted and foresaw the unprecedented demand that has emerged for Proper No. Twelve. It is made with Ireland’s best spring water and finest golden grain and single malt. It is pure liquid gold! It was my desire to have a great package and a fairly priced product for all. Proper No. Twelve is truly a ‘ONE FOR ALL’ brand,” said McGregor.

McGregor continued, “Many ask where the name Proper No. Twelve comes from, and it has true meaning to me. I was born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12 – thus Proper No. Twelve. My success can be traced from the lessons I learned growing up, the values of loyalty and hard work. Proper No. Twelve is who I am. I respect other whiskeys, but we are not here to just take part, we are here to TAKE OVER!”

“My dream to be an entrepreneur is now realized and I could not be more proud. When I see Proper No. Twelve showing up all across social media as a part of family, friends and fans celebrations, I know I delivered. I am coming in strong with passion and with purpose. I am the founder and chairman of this company, and I am going to give it my all. Entering the UK market continues my dream for Proper No. Twelve to become an iconic global brand. To the people of the UK, I say Sláinte,” added McGregor.

It is important to McGregor to give back in a meaningful way. First responders and emergency service providers exemplify his core values and those of Proper No. Twelve – commitment, loyalty and community – a “ONE FOR ALL” mentality. “First responders and emergency personnel all over the world are the unsung heroes who act with courage and answer the call of duty every day for people in need,” said McGregor. The company has committed to donate $5 for every case sold to local first responder and emergency service organizations and charities, up to $1 million annually. The organizations will be identified for each country around the world and donations will go directly to specific countries where sales take place.

Proximo Spirits is the global distribution partner for Proper No. Twelve, now available in the UK, Ireland and the United States. Proper No. Twelve is 40% ABV. Visit ProperWhiskey.com to learn more and follow @ProperWhiskey.