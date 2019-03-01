UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Mar 1/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 511 2 2 3 Brian Ortega 297 3 3 2 Jose Aldo 279 4 4 11 Ricardo Lamas 223.5 5 5 4 Frankie Edgar 214 6 6 5 Alexander Volkanovski 195.5 7 7 Chad Mendes 169.5 8 8 12 Yair Rodriguez 122 9 9 7 Jeremy Stephens 118.5 10 10 15 Darren Elkins 117 11 12 13 Chan Sung Jung 107 12 13 9 Mirsad Bektic 102 13 22 Andre Fili 101 13 11 6 Renato Moicano 101 15 14 Michael Johnson 96 16 15 10 Josh Emmett 91 17 16 Chas Skelly 80.5 18 18 Doo Ho Choi 75 19 19 Gabriel Benitez 74.5 20 20 16 Calvin Kattar 72 21 21 Arnold Allen 63 22 17 Myles Jury 59.5 23 23 14 Zabit Magomedsharipov 52 24 24 Bobby Moffett 50 25 26 Makwan Amirkhani 42 26 27 Rick Glenn 37 27 28 Shane Burgos 36.5 28 25 Alex Caceres 35.5 29 29 8 Cub Swanson 32.5 30 30 Enrique Barzola 31.5 31 31 Danny Henry 29.5 32 32 Dan Ige 27.5 32 34 Shane Young 27.5 34 33 Julio Arce 26.5 35 34 Jordan Rinaldi 25 35 34 Sodiq Yusuff 25 37 37 Humberto Bandenay 24 38 NR Luis Pena 22.5 39 NR Kron Gracie 20 39 39 Martin Bravo 20 41 41 Kevin Aguilar 10 41 41 Kyle Bochniak 10 43 43 Hakeem Dawodu 9.5 43 43 Nad Narimani 9.5 43 43 Sheymon Moraes 9.5 46 46 Bryce Mitchell 5 46 51 Chris Fishgold 5 46 NR Geraldo de Freitas 5 46 46 Steven Peterson 5 50 46 Austin Arnett 4.5 50 49 Mads Burnell 4.5 52 50 Brandon Davis 4 53 51 Anderson dos Santos 0 53 51 Daniel Teymur 0 53 NR Felipe Colares 0 53 51 Jay Cucciniello 0 53 51 Jordan Griffin 0 53 51 Khalid Taha 0 53 51 Kurt Holobaugh 0 53 51 Matt Bessette 0 53 51 Matt Sayles 0 53 51 Mike Santiago 0 53 51 Suman Mokhtarian 0 53 51 Tyler Diamond 0

