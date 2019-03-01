UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Mar 1/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Max Holloway
|511
|2
|2
|3
|Brian Ortega
|297
|3
|3
|2
|Jose Aldo
|279
|4
|4
|11
|Ricardo Lamas
|223.5
|5
|5
|4
|Frankie Edgar
|214
|6
|6
|5
|Alexander Volkanovski
|195.5
|7
|7
|Chad Mendes
|169.5
|8
|8
|12
|Yair Rodriguez
|122
|9
|9
|7
|Jeremy Stephens
|118.5
|10
|10
|15
|Darren Elkins
|117
|11
|12
|13
|Chan Sung Jung
|107
|12
|13
|9
|Mirsad Bektic
|102
|13
|22
|Andre Fili
|101
|13
|11
|6
|Renato Moicano
|101
|15
|14
|Michael Johnson
|96
|16
|15
|10
|Josh Emmett
|91
|17
|16
|Chas Skelly
|80.5
|18
|18
|Doo Ho Choi
|75
|19
|19
|Gabriel Benitez
|74.5
|20
|20
|16
|Calvin Kattar
|72
|21
|21
|Arnold Allen
|63
|22
|17
|Myles Jury
|59.5
|23
|23
|14
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|52
|24
|24
|Bobby Moffett
|50
|25
|26
|Makwan Amirkhani
|42
|26
|27
|Rick Glenn
|37
|27
|28
|Shane Burgos
|36.5
|28
|25
|Alex Caceres
|35.5
|29
|29
|8
|Cub Swanson
|32.5
|30
|30
|Enrique Barzola
|31.5
|31
|31
|Danny Henry
|29.5
|32
|32
|Dan Ige
|27.5
|32
|34
|Shane Young
|27.5
|34
|33
|Julio Arce
|26.5
|35
|34
|Jordan Rinaldi
|25
|35
|34
|Sodiq Yusuff
|25
|37
|37
|Humberto Bandenay
|24
|38
|NR
|Luis Pena
|22.5
|39
|NR
|Kron Gracie
|20
|39
|39
|Martin Bravo
|20
|41
|41
|Kevin Aguilar
|10
|41
|41
|Kyle Bochniak
|10
|43
|43
|Hakeem Dawodu
|9.5
|43
|43
|Nad Narimani
|9.5
|43
|43
|Sheymon Moraes
|9.5
|46
|46
|Bryce Mitchell
|5
|46
|51
|Chris Fishgold
|5
|46
|NR
|Geraldo de Freitas
|5
|46
|46
|Steven Peterson
|5
|50
|46
|Austin Arnett
|4.5
|50
|49
|Mads Burnell
|4.5
|52
|50
|Brandon Davis
|4
|53
|51
|Anderson dos Santos
|0
|53
|51
|Daniel Teymur
|0
|53
|NR
|Felipe Colares
|0
|53
|51
|Jay Cucciniello
|0
|53
|51
|Jordan Griffin
|0
|53
|51
|Khalid Taha
|0
|53
|51
|Kurt Holobaugh
|0
|53
|51
|Matt Bessette
|0
|53
|51
|Matt Sayles
|0
|53
|51
|Mike Santiago
|0
|53
|51
|Suman Mokhtarian
|0
|53
|51
|Tyler Diamond
|0
Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings
