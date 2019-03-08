WATCH: Jayson Tatum taunts Kyrie Irving after scoring on him in pickup game

The Celtics managed to pick up a huge road win against the Warriors earlier in the week, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that all their problems are fixed, and that they’re ready for the playoffs.

It still appears as if there’s some dissension in their locker room — specifically between Kyrie Irving and the young players. Irving was critical of them in speaking to the media a few times both before and after the All-Star break, and it clearly had an impact on their team chemistry.

Boston is now working on playing together as a team — getting everyone involved — rather than focusing on individual play, with the ball moving to create open shots, and good communication on defense. It remains to be seen if they’ll be able to play that way in the postseason, but they’re working to get there.

Still, it doesn’t appear that the younger players have forgotten about Irving’s comments as of yet. Jayson Tatum was working on him during a pickup game, and he juked Kyrie out of his shoes, than duked all over him. He was fired up afterward — moreso than we usually see in a pickup game — and had this to say as well.

“I’m not 20 no more!” Tatum yelled.

This was likely a reference to Irving’s comments about younger players being a bit overwhelmed and struggling. Tatum appeared to send a message that he’s no longer a rookie, and can play like a veteran on the court. We’ll see if he can back that talk up in games.