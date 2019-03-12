Look: Texas Rangers selling massive chicken tender at Globe Life Park , 'Fowl Pole'

Everything’s bigger in Texas — or so they say — and the Rangers organization is no different.
The team announced a new food item on its menu, and it’s absolutely massive. One will probably need some help consuming the entire item — unless they can eat two pounds of fried chicken, that is.
Oh, and there’s fries involved as well — an entire plate worth of them.
The new item on the menu is called the “Fowl Pole,” and it’s a two-pound fried chicken tender, served over a bed of fries, with honey mustard sauce on the side.
That actually looks extremely appetizing, and we’d totally buy it, but it’s $27.50, so we’d need some friends to help us finish it.
