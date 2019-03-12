Look: Texas Rangers selling massive chicken tender at Globe Life Park , 'Fowl Pole'

Everything’s bigger in Texas — or so they say — and the Rangers organization is no different.

The team announced a new food item on its menu, and it’s absolutely massive. One will probably need some help consuming the entire item — unless they can eat two pounds of fried chicken, that is.

Oh, and there’s fries involved as well — an entire plate worth of them.

The new item on the menu is called the “Fowl Pole,” and it’s a two-pound fried chicken tender, served over a bed of fries, with honey mustard sauce on the side.

JUST IN: The 2-pound chicken tender being sold at @Rangers games, called the "Fowl Pole," which comes in its own carrying case on a bed of fries, will be priced at…drumroll please… $27.50. pic.twitter.com/zUuRKDvYA0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 11, 2019

That actually looks extremely appetizing, and we’d totally buy it, but it’s $27.50, so we’d need some friends to help us finish it.