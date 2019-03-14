Video of Conor McGregor destroying fan's cell phone emerges

It’s been said that sports stars shouldn’t stay out past 3 a.m., no matter the occasion, because “nothing good” happens at that time, and it only leads to trouble

That does seem to be the case for athletes and celebrities, with UFC star Conor McGregor’s situation being the most recent example. McGregor was arrested in Miami for destroying a fan’s cell phone in front of the Fountainebleau Hotel in Miami earlier Monday morning, at around 5 a.m. local time.

And now we have video of the incident, via TMZ Sports, which shows McGregor steal the phone, then blatantly stomp on it, for everyone to see.

Not a good look for Conor.