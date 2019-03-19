Look: 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner chugs wine at Rangers game

Celebrities often hit up Madison Square Garden to watch either the Knicks or Rangers, even with both teams struggling this season, which is part of what makes attending games entertaining.

Tuesday night’s Red Wings-Rangers game was no different, as Sophie Turner was spotted watching the two teams square off at MSG. Turner is one of the stars on HBO’s hit series, “Game of Thrones,” which, right now, is generating a ton of buzz, with the final season finally set to air in just a few weeks.

Turner was shown on the scoreboard at one point during the second period of the game, and she did not disappoint. She dabbed, then chugged a glass of wine — wiping her mouth with a smile to make sure none of it remained on her face.

That display was thoroughly entertaining, and the only way it could’ve been better is if Turner had done it dressed as her “Game of Thrones” character, Sansa Stark.