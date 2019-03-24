Your Afternoon Dump... Where the Celtics are relaxing and settling in 4th quarters

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

It appears the Celtics may have settled on offense a little bit over the final eight minutes tonight pic.twitter.com/y2xXjgHmU8 — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 24, 2019

One of the major issues with the Celtics is not getting to the free throw line. They rank 29th of 30 NBA teams in free throw attempts per game. They also attempt just 6.6 free throws per game in fourth quarters. Brown took two free throws Saturday night at the 10:21 mark of the fourth quarter with the C’s up 102-93, and it was the last time Boston went to the free throw line.

NBC Sports Boston

Live by the jumper, die by the jumper, eh?

The failure to get to the free throw line in the 4th quarter last night certainly contributed to the loss, but it’s not the norm for the Celtics.

While Boston ranks 29th in FTA, they are pretty good with getting to the line in the final quarter.

While I couldn’t track down league rankings for 4th quarter FTA, I did some quick research and determined that Boston’s 6.7 FTA in the 4th ranks above the Bucks (6.3), Thunder (5.0), Clippers (6.5), Raptors (5.9), Blazers (5.3)and Warriors (5.0).

Meanwhile, defense is also a problem:

REAL SAD FACTS:

Since March 6th the Celtics have a 129.2 defensive rating in the 4th quarter (yes, that's last in the NBA). They've been outscored in 7 of 8 4th quarters over that span.

They've allowed 30+ pts in 6.

They've allowed 33+ in 4. — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) March 24, 2019

The Celtics remain 5th in Defensive RTG – 106.8. If you look at the monthly numbers, they’ve had two excellent months, two good months and two mediocre months:

Mar: 111.3 – 19th

Feb: 111.8 – 18th

Jan.: 104.7 – 2nd

Dec.:107.7 – 12th

Nov: 105.9 – 8th

Oct: 96.2 – 1st

A rollercoaster, indeed.

On Page 2, adding injury to insult.

Rookie Robert Williams got the first start of his career, but didn’t make it to halftime before suffering a bruised lower back that could, according to coach Brad Stevens, keep him out a while. Jayson Tatum suffered a back injury, as well, but the hurt he sustained in the latter moments of the 124-117 come-from-ahead loss to the Hornets does not appear as serious. “Bruised, lower back contusion, whatever that means,” Stevens said. “But I’m guessing we’re looking at a Jaylen (Brown) time frame from this year, at least. Tatum’s being looked at for the same thing. I don’t know how bad his issue is.” Brown was out three games over nearly two weeks after his fall in Dallas. Tatum said he was all right as he pulled on his shoes after the game. He will be examined Sunday back in Boston and said, pending the results, he would like to play against the Spurs that night “if they let me.”

Herald

Glad to hear Rob Williams is going to be ok because his fall was quite scary. These injuries are the latest in a season-long series of (relatively) minor injuries that derail the chemistry of this team.

