Watch: Justin Gaethje knocks out Edson Barboza in a wild first round at UFC on ESPN 2

When it comes to violence, two fighters that come to mind are Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza. When you have them face one another, you just knew something special would take place. At UFC on ESPN 2 in Philadelphia, both fighters looked to prove who could survive the other.

In the end, Gaethje landed the decisive blow to easily answer that debate.

Both Gaethje (20-2) and Barboza (20-7) are known for their leg kicks, and they utilized that against one another early. Once that was over, a brawl started out of the clinch. While Barboza was attempting to move back, Gaethje knew he could throw him off by putting Barboza against the cage. Following a distraction, Barboza was hit by a leaning right hook with about 2 minutes left in the first.

WE TOLD YOU THIS FIGHT WOULDN'T DISAPPOINT!@Justin_Gaethje puts Barboza away in round 1! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WD40HcctN9 — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019

Barboza was out cold before he knew what literally hit him.

Gaethje has now won two in a row and added knockout number 17 to his already impressive resume. After the fight, he called out the UFC for having Donald Cerrone ahead of him in the lightweight rankings. He called out all fighters, willing to take on all that are ahead of him.

“I would not recommend this sport to my worst enemy, but I was born and I was bred to do this,” said Gaethje. “And I will do it till the wheels fall off.”

Cerrone is scheduled to face Al Iaquinta on May 4th. Barboza is now 1-3 in his last four fights. He was ready to get back on track following a TKO-win against Dan Hooker before the Gaethje fight.