Conor McGregor disrespects Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife, fighter fires back

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov continue to trade verbal jobs outside the Octagon, and it’s clear the two don’t like one another.

It’s unlikely that they’ll fight again, as McGregor is clearly just overmatched, as anyone who watched their last two showdown could easily figure out.

Regardless, McGregor completely disrespected Khabib’s wife, calling her a “towel” with this tweet.

❌ Conor McGregor has now deleted this tweet… He went way too far. pic.twitter.com/WyQEjzZke5 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 3, 2019

That obviously did not go over well with Khabib or his camp. Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, sent a message to McGregor, via TMZ Sports.

“You’re gonna get yourself f*cked up, your whole team f*cked up, your security f*cked up,” Abdelaziz says.

This situation may get ugly if it keeps up, so it’s worth monitoring going forward.