League throws Tony Brothers at Celtics in Game 2

As I predicted, the NBA announced Tony Brothers (and Marc Davis) will be officiating Game 2 in Milwaukee.
Tony Brothers is notoriously bad and suspected by many of being one of the league’s top fixers.
In the 6 playoff games Brothers has officiated this year, the road team has been hit with 54% of foul calls. That percentage is 2nd among all officials!
Up until Game 2 vs Indiana, the Celtics had allegedly lost 8 straight playoff games in which Brothers was officiating.
This “explanation” is exactly what the NBA’s deep state wants you to believe.
