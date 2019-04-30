Celtics

League throws Tony Brothers at Celtics in Game 2

By April 30, 2019

As I predicted, the NBA announced Tony Brothers (and Marc Davis) will be officiating Game 2 in Milwaukee.

Tony Brothers is notoriously bad and suspected by many of being one of the league’s top fixers.

In the 6 playoff games Brothers has officiated this year, the road team has been hit with 54% of foul calls. That percentage is 2nd among all officials!

Up until Game 2 vs Indiana, the Celtics had allegedly lost 8 straight playoff games in which Brothers was officiating.

This “explanation” is exactly what the NBA’s deep state wants you to believe.

