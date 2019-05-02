Watch: Joel Embiid has incredible block, then taunts Marc Gasol after draining three-pointer

Sixers big man Joel Embiid played at an otherworldly level during Thursday’s game against the Raptors, and he showed why he’s often lauded for being such a great two-way player.

Embiid came up with a huge block — making a play that few others could make — taking away a surefire layup from the Raptors.

But he wasn’t done there.

He then ran down the court, received a pass and drained a three-pointer from the top of the key. Not only that, he made sure to let Marc Gasol know about it — holding his follow-through and staring down the Raptors big man, which warranted a shove in response.

Embiid really can do it all.