Jaylen Brown dunks all over Giannis Antetokounmpo (Video)

Jaylen Brown showed no fear in Game 3 of the team’s second-round playoff series against the Bucks on Friday night.

Brown attempted to fire up the home crowd at TD Garden with a highlight-reel play, and he succeeded in epic fashion.

The Bucks were clinging to a one-point lead at the time, and Brown did all he could to bring the crowd to life in the third quarter. He drove the lane, got to the rim and was challenged by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And while many others would fail — Brown did not. He posterized Giannis with this massive dunk.

JB FROM THE RAFTERS ☠️ pic.twitter.com/wNbdXkTU09 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 4, 2019

What a slam.