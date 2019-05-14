Terry Rozier has no interest in playing with Kyrie Irving again

Terry Rozier made the rounds on ESPN this morning and continued to talk candidly about what went wrong this season, what it’s like playing with Kyrie Irving and whether he wants to be back.

On Kyrie Irving:

“He’s a great guy, a great leader. You just have to adjust to his style. Whatever Kyrie wants done, he’s gonna show it and that’s what he wants done and you have to adjust to his style of play and how he goes about every game and every day.”

I’ll add that Rozier flashed a wry smile when discussing what Kyrie wants done. Rozier pulled back from outwardly criticizing Irving, but it’s clear these two don’t gel.

On the problems that plagued the Celtics all season:

“We’d come in the game and it would be a different game plan than what we kind of expected and kind we went through in practice, so it was different.” It’s the 2nd time you said that…I’m not sure I’m understanding what you’re saying. How was it different on the floor from practice? “We have the first five and then we had the second five. And when we go out there, I feel like a lot of guys would be mixed up. It wouldn’t be the first five and the second five. So, what we’d be talking about in practice is not what we went through in the game. It was like, all right, we’re going to keep Kyrie out there and put the other guys out there with him, and we’re going to figure it out.”

I’m not following Rozier here. Is he saying that he expected the entire 2nd unit to play together? This is such a ridiculous explanation. I’m guessing it’s more about him having to play alongside Irving much more than he expected. And if that’s the case, he’s clearly taking a shot at Brad Stevens.

If the Celtics don't make any roster changes this offseason, would @T_Rozzay3 want to keep playing in Boston? Here's his answer: pic.twitter.com/3fJuaORoTN — First Take (@FirstTake) May 14, 2019

“No, I might have to go. I might have to go. I put up with a lot this year… I said what I said after the season and I think we all know that I’m not trying to step into that again.”

Adios, Tito. I hope your next team enjoys the 38% shooting and terrible shot selection.

(h/t NBC Sports Boston)