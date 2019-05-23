Kyrie Irving named to All-NBA 2nd Team

Although his postseason fell well short of expectations, Kyrie Irving had perhaps his best regular season ever in 2018-19, and he’s been rewarded with selection to the All-NBA 2nd Team.
Kyrie received 52 votes for 2nd team and 39 votes for 3rd team, finishing with 195 points. That was the fourth-highest total among all guards. Kyrie was the only Celtics player to receive any votes.
Playing in 67 regular season games, Kyrie averaged 23.8 points while shooting 48.7% overall, 40.1% on threes, and 87.3% at the line. He also averaged 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, both career highs. He posted 21 double-doubles (by far a career best) and one triple-double. His offensive rating was 112.8 and defensive rating was 106.4, for a net rating of 6.4.
This was the highest Kyrie has ever finished in All-NBA voting.
Not sure if Terry Rozier had any reaction to the news, but Team Dad Al did:
Here are the players and vote totals for all three teams.
