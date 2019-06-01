Get to know these names the Wizards could select at No. 9 overall

Despite having the sixth worst record in the NBA last season, the Washington Wizards will have to pick ninth in the 2019 draft on June 20. That means the likes of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, and a few others will be off the board before Washington gets to make a selection, barring an unlikely trade up. Let’s take a quick look at some of the names that might be available to the Wizards at No. 9 based on ESPN’s Best Available rankings.

Unlikely To Be Available

Darius Garland

PG, 6’3”, 173 lbs, 19 years old, Vanderbilt

2018-19 Stats (5 Games): 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 53.7% FG%, 47.8% 3P%, 27.8 minutes

A shooter with lots of range and sweet handles, but has not shown to be a pass-first point guard.

De’Andre Hunter

PF, 6’8”, 222 lbs, 21 years old, Virginia

2018-19 Stats (38 Games): 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 52.0% FG%, 43.8% 3P%, 32.5 minutes

A potential shutdown defender with a 7-2 wingspan, but lacks quickness and a consistent three-point shot.

Jarrett Culver

SG, 6’5”, 190 lbs, 20 years old, Texas Tech

2018-19 Stats (38 Games): 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 46.1% FG%, 30.4% 3P%, 32.5 minutes

Can get to the rim and play both ways, but has had a shaky shooting history.

Cam Reddish

SF, 6’9”, 205 lbs, 19 years old Duke

2018-19 Stats (36 Games): 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 35.6% FG%, 33.3% 3P%, 29.7 minutes

Looks every bit the part of someone that can play 1 through 4, but did not show it very often in college.

Coby White

SG, 6’5”, 191 lbs, 19 years old, North Carolina

2018-19 Stats (38 Games): 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 42.3% FG%, 35.3% 3P%, 28.5 minutes

A shooter that loves going full speed all the time, but sometimes that gets him in turnover trouble.

Likely To Be Available

Sekou Doumbouya

PF, 6’9”, 210 lbs, 18 years old, Guinea

2018-19 Stats (27 Games): 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 48.2% FG%, 34.3% 3P%, 19.0 minutes

A good athlete that can check multiple positions defensively, but there is a certain level of uncertainty in international talents especially for Wizards’ fans.

Nassir Little

SF, 6’6”, 215 lbs, 19 years old, North Carolina

2018-19 Stats (36 Games): 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 47.8% FG%, 26.9% 3P%, 18.2 minutes

Can jump with the best of them and is a versatile defender, but NBA game may be too fast for him at first.

Jaxson Hayes

C, 6’11”, 220 lbs, 19 years old, Texas

2018-19 Stats (32 Games): 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 72.8% FG%, – 3P%, 23.3 minutes

Probably the first true center off the board because of his coordination around the rim and speed, but will need to learn to stay out of foul trouble.

Rui Hachimura

PF, 6’9”, 234 lbs, 21 years old, Gonzaga

2018-19 Stats (37 Games): 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 59.1% FG%, 41.7% 3P%, 30.2 minutes

Has an all-around solid game, but his game IQ could be improved.

Brandon Clarke

PF, 6’8”, 210 lbs, 22 years old, Gonzaga

2018-19 Stats (37 Games): 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 68.7% FG%, 26.7% 3P%, 28.1 minutes

Anything around the rim is going in for Clarke who lives above the rim, but is a bit of a tweener between the 4 and 5.

Romeo Langford

SF, 6’6”, 202 lbs, 19 years old, Indiana

2018-19 Stats (32 Games): 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 44.8% FG%, 27.2% 3P%, 34.1 minutes

Similar to Troy Brown Jr. in that he is a wing that likes the ball in his hands, but also not a great shooter.

Bol Bol

C, 7’2”, 222 lbs, 19 years old, Oregon

2018-19 Stats (9 Games): 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 56.1% FG%, 52.0% 3P%, 29.8 minutes

The son of the Bullets legend also towers over everyone yet mobile, but significant long-term health concerns.

Bruno Fernando

C, 6’10”, 233 lbs, 20 years old, Maryland

2018-19 Stats (34 Games): 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 60.7% FG%, 30.0% 3P%, 30.0 minutes

A physical specimen in every manner, but still very raw.

Other names like PJ Washington, Goga Bitadze, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Kevin Porter, Cameron Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and others will also be available to the Wizards, but would probably be a reach at the No. 9 pick.