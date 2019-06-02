Wizards' first pre-draft workout filled with locals, not first round options

The Washington Wizards have been in flux over the last two months in search of the next front office head to replace former team president Ernie Grunfeld. After exactly two months have passed since Grunfeld’s firing, the team will conduct their first pre-draft workout on June 3, less than three weeks before the NBA draft on June 20. Here is who will be in attendance Monday morning at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Shizz Alston

G, 6’4”, 180 lbs, 22 years old, Temple

2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 40.5% FG%, 35.0% 3P%, 37.2 minutes

Shannon Bogues

G, 6’3”, 193 lbs, 22 years old, Stephen F. Austin

2018-19 Stats (30 Games): 17.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 42.0% FG%, 36.9% 3P%, 36.1 minutes

Jamall Gregory

G, 6’3”, 202 lbs, 24 years old, Jacksonville State

2018-19 Stats (31 Games): 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 44.7% FG%, 28.8% 3P%, 21.7 minutes

Trey Mourning

F, 6’9”, 220 lbs, 23 years old, Georgetown

2018-19 Stats (26 Games): 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 43.5% FG%, 17.2% 3P%, 17.7 minutes

Ed Polite Jr.

F, 6’5”, 225 lbs, 21 years old, Radford

2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 13.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 51.6% FG%, 32.1% 3P%, 33.5 minutes

Trey Porter

F, 6’11”, 230 lbs, 22 years old, Nevada

2018-19 Stats (34 Games): 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 60.1% FG%, 14.3% 3P%, 17.4 minutes

The Wizards front office vacancy has delayed the start of pre-draft workouts that typicaly occured a week or two earlier in recent seasons even though they had a lower or no draft picks. Senior VP of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard continues to call the shots for now and it is his plan that will play a large role in Washington’s upcoming offseason.

Similar to last season, the Wizards first pre-draft workout does not have any headliners that could potentially be the No. 9 overall pick. Back then, the team got a look at Chris Chiozza and Tiwian Kendley who would go on to play for the Capital City Go-Go. Maybe that is the main objective of this first workout again.

Washington often brings in local products as they did with Maryland’s Melo Trimble and UMBC’s Jarius Lyles in recent sumers and that is a continuing trend for Monday. Mourning obviously played his college basketball at Capital One Arena, while Gregory (Washington, D.C.), Polite Jr. (Lanham, MD), and Porter (Woodbridge, VA) all hail from the DMV area.

The team will have additional pre-draft workouts the rest of the week as well as up until and potentially including June 19, one day before the 2019 NBA draft. Expect bigger names and potential targets for the No. 9 overall pick to visit the District soon enough.