Latest Kyrie Irving rumors indicate he'll sign with Nets, not Knicks, in free agency

As soon as Kyrie Irving began getting into it with his teammates and media members midway through the season, the rumors of him signing with the Knicks began flying.

Irving did, after all, grow up a Knicks fan while living in West Orange, New Jersey, and it was always his dream to play for the Knicks. And given the fact that the team will have the room to sign two max players, the talk of Kyrie and Kevin Durant playing together for the Knicks began heating up.

But it appears that may not happen, as now the Clippers and Nets seem to be more likely landing spots. And on Tuesday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported that Kyrie is planning on signing with the Nets.

Things @stephenasmith is hearing: -Kyrie is planning on committing to the Nets

-If the Warriors win the Finals, KD will leave pic.twitter.com/jcurgMsPMS — First Take (@FirstTake) June 4, 2019

Irving did reportedly buy a place in South Orange, New Jersey, so the Nets do appear to be the most likely landing spot for him.