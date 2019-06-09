Video of Red Sox legend David Ortiz being shot in assassination attempt surfaces

A bit of scary news came out of the Dominican Republic on Sunday evening, when it was announced that Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot at a bar in the country.

It was initially reported that a bullet hit Ortiz in the leg, but that was actually what happened to his friend instead. As it relates to Ortiz, he was encountered by a man, who walked right up to him and shot him point blank — it what looked to be a direct assassination attempt. The bullet actually went through his back and out of his stomach, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN, who has been on top of this story since it broke.

I just spoke to @dSoldevila who is at the clinic where David Ortiz is currently being treated. Dionisio said me that the attending doctor told him that David was shot in the lower back and the bullet went through and through; he’s currently in surgery. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

This is what we know: David Ortiz was shot at a club/rest. in Santo Domingo; was taken to a local clinic. An attending doctor told our colleague @dSoldevila the bullet hit him in the lower back, went through-and-through. He's currently in surgery; doctors say he's out of danger. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

We now have video of the shooting, which shows a man creeping right up behind Ortiz with a gun. He then pulled the trigger and shot Ortiz in the back.

Wow. Follow the arrows on this video of the David Ortiz shooting. This wasn’t a robbbery attempt like the media is portraying. This was a straight up assasanation attempt Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/tAelJShKyG — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) June 10, 2019

A recent update states that Ortiz is now in stable condition.

Chief of Police says David Ortiz is in stable condition, per @dSoldevila pic.twitter.com/y6eLwa1Qzi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2019

Our prayers are with Big Papi and his family at this time.