Video of Red Sox legend David Ortiz being shot in assassination attempt surfaces

A bit of scary news came out of the Dominican Republic on Sunday evening, when it was announced that Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot at a bar in the country.
It was initially reported that a bullet hit Ortiz in the leg, but that was actually what happened to his friend instead. As it relates to Ortiz, he was encountered by a man, who walked right up to him and shot him point blank — it what looked to be a direct assassination attempt. The bullet actually went through his back and out of his stomach, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN, who has been on top of this story since it broke.
We now have video of the shooting, which shows a man creeping right up behind Ortiz with a gun. He then pulled the trigger and shot Ortiz in the back.
A recent update states that Ortiz is now in stable condition.
Our prayers are with Big Papi and his family at this time.
