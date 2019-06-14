Giancarlo Stanton crushes home run off building in rehab game (Video)

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton could be back on the field sooner than later, and, judging by his recent form, he already appears to be getting his groove back.

Both he and teammate Aaron Judge are currently suiting up for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and one of those two hit a moon shot that nearly did some actual damage.

Stanton crushed a pitch during Friday’s game against Durham so far that it actually doinked off the third story of a building, as you can see below.

Welcome to Durham @TheJudge44 and Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton bomb off third level of building in left field. #HitWhatBull pic.twitter.com/Uy3L3zbepD — Mike Sobb (@sobberatduke) June 15, 2019

What a blast.