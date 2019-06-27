This is your one-stop shop for all the rumors swirling around the NBA. The NBA Rumors Tracker will constantly be updated as new rumors come in. Submit any missing rumors to @ProCityHoops through Direct Message on Twitter.
Latest Rumors:
- The Memphis Grizzlies are declining to make a qualifying offer to Tyler Dorsey. He will become an unrestricted free agent, per Adrian Wojnarowski.
- It’s looking “increasingly possible” that Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler could team up with the Clippers. The Rockets are also very interested in Butler. While the Sixers want to re-sign Butler, they would be open to a sign-and-trade in order to not lose Butler for nothing, per Sam Amick.
- The Houston Rockets see themselves as the leader in the clubhouse for Jimmy Butler, per The Athletic.
- The Warriors and Klay Thompson will meet in Los Angeles this week. If the Warriors offer the full 5-year/$190M max contract, both sides will quickly come to terms, per Shams Charania.
- Patrick Beverley is seeking a deal worth 3-years/$40M this summer. The Mavericks, Lakers, Bulls, and Clippers are potential suitors for Beverley, per Tim MacMahon.
- With the Hornets and Kemba Walker not making any progress on extension talks, the Boston Celtics have emerged as the front runner to sign Walker, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Signing Walker would also mean the Celtics would likely have to renounce the rights to Terry Rozier.
- The New York Knicks are considering making an offer to DeMarcus Cousins if they don’t land Kevin Durant, per Marc Stein.
- The New Orleans Pelicans will allow Stanley Johnson to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, per Shams Charania.
- The Blazers, Lakers, and Celtics are expected to express interest in Enes Kanter once Free Agency opens, per Chris Haynes.
- Along with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets could also pursue Jimmy Butler, per Shams Charania.
- If the Los Angeles Clippers strike out on Kawhi Leonard, they could pursue a reunion with Tobias Harris. The Mavericks, Grizzlies, and Pelicans are also expected to pursue Harris, per Shams Charania.
- The New York Knicks are seen as a potential suitor for Terry Rozier. If New York strikes out on big name free agents, they would like to sign guys to one or two-year deals, per Shams Charania.
- The Minnesota Timberwolves approached the Brooklyn Nets about a potential sign-and-trade that would send D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota and Andrew Wiggins to Brooklyn, per Darren Wolfson.
- The Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in D’Angelo Russell is very real. There are no hard feeling from Russell towards the Lakers after they traded him two years ago, per Shams Charania.
- Cory Joseph is getting interest from the Suns, Wizards, Kings, and Bulls, per Shams Charania.
- The Chicago Bulls are expected to show early interest in Julius Randle. The Knicks and Nets are also interested in Randle, per Shams Charania.
- The Los Angeles Lakers will receive a free agency meeting with Kawhi Leonard, per Arye Abraham.
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is expected to draw interest from the Suns, Timberwolves, and Rockets once free agency opens, per Shams Charania.
- The Houston Rockets are offering Clint Capela, Eric Gordon, and P.J. Tucker around the league in to clear cap space and acquire a assets to intrigue the 76ers in a sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.
