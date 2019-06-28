The Livest Dog at UFC Minneapolis: Anthony Rocco Martin

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Anthony Rocco Martin

Opponent: Demian Maia

Odds: +174 (bet $100 to win $174)

Writer’s disclaimer: I’ve been burnt a few times betting against the grappling of Demian Maia, so enter this article at your own risk.

In his last four fights, Martin has fought four different heavy, physically strong grapplers, none of which were able to hold him down and most of which were not able to get him down in the first place. Of course, Maia is a whole different animal. He’s perhaps the best jiu jitsu specialist in the UFC now, and perhaps of all-time.

The difference, and the only reason why I can find some hope for Martin, is that Maia has difficulty with fighters who know how to keep the distance. Last time out, when Maia submitted Lyman Good, he was able to get inside easily. Martin fights much longer than good and, since moving up to 170lbs, has been able to repeatedly show that.







2019 Totals

Record: 5-13

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-522

Return on Investment: -29%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

