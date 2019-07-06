Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz nearly fight in stands at UFC 239 (Video)

Two of MMA’s biggest-name fighters were at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 239 on Saturday, and they apparently were so into the action that they nearly came to blows themselves.

Nate Diaz, who reportedly turned down a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, apparently reconsidered Dana White’s offer, and wanted to duke it out in the stands with his counterpart, judging by a recent video that has since gone viral.

Khabib and his friends keep looking st Nate Diaz’s direction. Nate is watching because his friend Gilbert Melendez is fighting. Not gonna lie, I’m following this more than the fight. #UFC239 — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) July 7, 2019

It’s not much..but security already got in the middle between Khabib and his friends (left side) and Nate Diaz (right side). #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/BjxrrXtkbT — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) July 7, 2019

Security broke the two apart, but members of their respective camp nearly got into it as well.

Security is having Nate Diaz go in another direction at the arena. Khabib and his friends still keep looking over at him. #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/WHAUQBQ1fC — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) July 7, 2019

Diaz was escorted out by security soon after.

Not only that, White was seen having words with Khabib in the aftermath. We’d love to know what was said.

Crappy photo, but Dana White went over to Khabib and Ali Abdulaziz to try to get their side of what happened with the Nate Diaz confrontation. #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/1QxEDRDouT — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) July 7, 2019

Gotta love the UFC, and the unpredictability its events often bring.