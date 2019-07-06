Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz nearly fight in stands at UFC 239 (Video)

Two of MMA’s biggest-name fighters were at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 239 on Saturday, and they apparently were so into the action that they nearly came to blows themselves.
Nate Diaz, who reportedly turned down a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, apparently reconsidered Dana White’s offer, and wanted to duke it out in the stands with his counterpart, judging by a recent video that has since gone viral.
Security broke the two apart, but members of their respective camp nearly got into it as well.
Diaz was escorted out by security soon after.
Not only that, White was seen having words with Khabib in the aftermath. We’d love to know what was said.
Gotta love the UFC, and the unpredictability its events often bring.
