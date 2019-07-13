Drunk Woody Harrelson kicked out of seats at Wimbledon (Video)

Famed actor Woody Harrelson hit up All England Club for the Wimbledon mens doubles final on Saturday, and it occurred that he had had quite a few drinks while there, which produced some interesting reactions on social media.

Harrelson got so intoxicated that he was apparently kicked out of his seats by security at one point.

…But he then came back!

HE’S BACK BABAYYYY pic.twitter.com/pby95he2c6 — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

Here are some of his other classic reactions and emotions during the match, which led up to him getting escorted out of his seat.

woody is entering the next plane of existence pic.twitter.com/cqlQqjQfje — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

Too funny. It appeared that Woody was having a blast while there, and we’re totally here for it.