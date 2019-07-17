Enes Kanter is soaring up my list of all-time favorite Celtics

Enes Kanter on why he chose #11 😏 pic.twitter.com/Nfp1kGY6Aj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 17, 2019

I love this man. He might frustrate the hell out of me in March and April with his (lack of) defense, but I’ll never forget these glorious times.

Kanter trolled the sh*t out of Kyrie Irving by dropping the “and I want to the be the reason no one else wears it,” line at his introductory press conference. You may recall those flimsy, flaccid and phony words were uttered in Kyrie’s Nike commercial featuring his father.

Kanter’s been poking fun at Irving the last few weeks, sharing photos of fans putting his name on Kyrie’s old jerseys.

Boston Fans!!! 💚

Y’ALL CRAZYYY!!! 😂😂😂

This season going to be FUN 💯

Can’t wait ☘️ pic.twitter.com/XnTKhZnF6G — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 13, 2019

Brooklyn guard Spence Dinwiddie says Irving was mulling his exit from Boston as early as December. Danny Ainge admitted he got a sense of the departure around March and April.

I’m sure Irving will be booed mercilessly if he has the balls to ever play again at TD Garden, but I’m not sensing a deep hatred among Celtics fans on social media. It’s almost as though, a majority are relieved he’s gone.

As for my list of all-time favorite Celtics:

1. Larry Bird

2. Kevin Garnett

3. Enes Kanter