The Livest Dog at UFC San Antonio: Sam Alvey

By July 19, 2019

By:

Feb 9, 2019; Melbourne, Australia; Sam Alvey (blue gloves) reacts during his fight against Jimmy Grute during UFC 234 at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Sam Alvey

Opponent: Klidson Abreu

Odds: +144 (bet $100 to win $144)

Nine years – that’s how long it’s been since Sam Alvey was submitted. Future UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert locked up a guillotine with just 52 seconds left of an exhausting five-round title fight on the regional circuit. 46 professional fights and that’s his only submission loss.

So excuse me for not shaking in my shoes when I see a submission ace with his last five wins coming via either armbar or rear naked choke. Alvey’s submission defense is one point and he has a way of getting people to throw hands with him. If Klidson Abreu does just that, even for a few moments, I love the heavy handed Alvey in this fight to pull the upset and the underdog money.

 

Klidson Abreu vs Sam Alvey odds - BestFightOdds

Record: 5-16
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-822
Return on Investment: -39%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

 

