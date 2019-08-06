Kemba Walker explains how hungry Team USA is with superstars passing on playing

This summer has been filled with change for Kemba Walker, as he signed with the Celtics, and also will be playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup in the near future.

And it’s almost as if Team USA is “Kemba’s team,” with him being arguably the most dynamic scorer on the roster. This normally would not be the case, but so many superstars that are usually on board elected to decline invitations this year — be it load management, or whatever.

As for Walker, he views this as a unique opportunity that will motivate Team USA. Check out what he had to say about it.

“This is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a lot of us,” Walker said, via ESPN. “I think a lot of us are happy those guys pulled out because this is our chance.

“It’s our chance to get on the big stage and showcase our talent. A chance for us to do something new. It’ll be a new-look team. Everybody is kind of doubting us but I think we’re hungry.”

This extra motivation could really shine through in giving the team an extra edge on the court. We’ll soon see how it all plays out.