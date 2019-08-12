Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu win singles titles of 2019 Rogers Cup

Rafael Nadal of Spain and Bianca Andreescu of Canada won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively of the 2019 Rogers Cup in Canada on Sunday. In the men’s final in Montreal, Quebec, Nadal, the number one seed, beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia, the eighth seed, 6-3, 6-0. While in the women’s final in Toronto, Ontario, Andreescu beat Serena Williams of Saginaw, MI 3-1, before Williams had to pull out with a back injury.

This was Nadal’s fifth men’s singles title at the Rogers Cup. In Nadal’s other wins in the Rogers Cup men’s finals, he previously beat Andre Agassi of Las Vegas, NV 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in 2005, Nicolas Kiefer of Germany 6-3, 6-2 in 2008, Milos Raonic of Canada 6-2, 6-2 in 2013 and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2, 7-6 in 2018.

In the 2019 Rogers Cup, Nadal beat Daniel Evans of Great Britain 7-6, 6-4 in the second round, Guido Pella of Argentina 6-3, 6-4 in the third round, Fabio Fognini of Italy 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and Gael Monfils of France in the semifinals. Monfils withdrew from the tournament following an ankle injury.

On Thursday, Nadal made tennis history by winning the most men’s singles matches all-time at the ATP Masters 1000 series level. He won his 379th match in the ATP Masters 1000 Series events when he beat Pella. That put Nadal past Roger Federer of Switzerland, who had won 378 career matches at the ATP Masters 1000 series level. However it should be noted that Nadal is not playing this week in Cincinnati, while Federer is.

On the women’s side, Canadian tennis history was made. Bianca Andreescu of Missisaauga, Ontario became the first Canadian woman to win the Rogers Cup singles title since Faye Urban of Windsor, Ontario won the women’s title in 1969. It has been a marvelous tennis season for Andreescu, who also won the WTA premier mandatory event in Indian Wells this past March when she beat Angelique Kerber of Germany in the final. Like Nadal, Andreescu has decided to pass on the Western and Southern Open this week in Cincinnati, OH.