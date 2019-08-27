Eugenie Bouchard's losing streak reaches 12

This has been a very difficult time for Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist has now lost her last 12 matches after losing in straight sets to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 6-3 on Monday in the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open.

The area in Bouchard’s game that continues to plague her are unforced errors. Bouchard had 27 compared to only 16 for Sevastova. The 12th ranked Latvian seems to be in major tennis form after reaching the 2018 U.S. Open semifinals where she got walloped by the great Serena Williams of Saginaw, MI 6-3, 6-0 in one hour and six minutes.

The bottom line is Bouchard has not won a match on the WTA Tour since beating Vera Lapko of Belarus in the first round of Dubai back in February. In tennis, that simply feels like a very long time ago. In the last six months, she has lost to Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in the first round of Indian Wells 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, Nao Hibino of Japan in qualifying for the Miami Open, Lesia Tsurenko of the Ukraine (27th seed) in the first round for the French Open 6-2, 6-2, Fiona Ferro of France in qualifying for Eastbourne 6-2, 6-0, Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in the first round of Wimbledon 6-3, 5-7, 8-6, Tamara Korpatsch of Germany in the first round of Lausanne 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, Lauren Davis of the the United States in the first round of Washington 6-1, 6-2, Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the first round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, Timea Babos of Hungary in the first round of a small ITF event in Vancouver 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 and to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in qualifying for the New York Open 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

It should be noted that not even all 12 losses have come in the main draws of WTA events. Three of the losses came in qualifying and one of the defeats came in an ITF event, which is one step lower than a WTA event.