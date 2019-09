Late in Team USA’s victory over Turkey, THIS happened:

Here's the video of Tatum rolling his ankle pic.twitter.com/utZC32HCls — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) September 3, 2019

Ouch. Sprained ankles usually look worse and that’s the case here.

Jayson Tatum said his ankle is already feeling better. He left arena wearing a shoe and didn’t have a bad limp. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) September 3, 2019

About 20 minutes after his ankle injury, Jayson Tatum texted Brad Stevens, who is in Boston, and told him the injury didn't appear to be serious. #Celtics #TeamUSA — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 3, 2019

But… what does Tatum do? If he’s already in a shoe and walking without much of a limp, does he continuing playing (after a few days of rest)?

Or does he pack it up and fly back to the US to ensure he’s 100% healthy for the regular season?

I’m guessing this decision will be made tomorrow once the ankle is re-examined.