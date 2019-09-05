Jaylen Brown dunks all over Japan in Team USA blowout

Before we get into Jaylen’s big day, some bad news:
That’s two muscle strains for Marcus Smart and one ankle sprain for Jayson Tatum. It might be time to abort Operation Shamrock Domination before another Celtic gets tripped up.
On the court, Team USA absolutely trucked Japan, 98-45. That’s a 53-point differential for the mathematically challenged.
Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 20 points including one nasty dunk.
Up next for the Americans, Giannis and Greece. I believe Giannis knows Jaylen quite well.
Comments