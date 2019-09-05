Jaylen Brown dunks all over Japan in Team USA blowout

Before we get into Jaylen’s big day, some bad news:

Marcus Smart is out for Team USA with a left quad strain vs. Japan. He will be day-to-day. Missed time with calf strain on same leg last month. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) September 5, 2019

That’s two muscle strains for Marcus Smart and one ankle sprain for Jayson Tatum. It might be time to abort Operation Shamrock Domination before another Celtic gets tripped up.

On the court, Team USA absolutely trucked Japan, 98-45. That’s a 53-point differential for the mathematically challenged.

Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 20 points including one nasty dunk.

Good morning Jaylen Brown! pic.twitter.com/suw7sIW9kI — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 5, 2019

Up next for the Americans, Giannis and Greece. I believe Giannis knows Jaylen quite well.