Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal to Headline UFC 244

The people have spoken, and the people are getting what they asked for. Dana White announced today on EPSN that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will indeed fight each other next.

It gets even better. This fight will headline UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden on November 2nd, meaning it will be a five-round affair. White says he’s going to create a BMF (baddest m’fer) belt to give to the winner. There will be no other “title fights” on the card.

Diaz just made his triumphant return to the octagon after a three year absence last month, earning a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. Masvidal flying knee KO’d Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239 in July.

Other big fights already announced for UFC 244 include Darren Till making his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum, Corey Anderson facing Johnny Walker, and Derrick Lewis butting heads with Blagoy Ivanov.