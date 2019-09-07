MMA

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal to Headline UFC 244

diaz vs masvidal ufc 244 msg

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal to Headline UFC 244

MMA

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal to Headline UFC 244

By September 7, 2019

By: |

Mar 16, 2019; London, UK; Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) defeats Darren Till (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

 

The people have spoken, and the people are getting what they asked for. Dana White announced today on EPSN that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will indeed fight each other next.

It gets even better. This fight will headline UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden on November 2nd, meaning it will be a five-round affair. White says he’s going to create a BMF (baddest m’fer) belt to give to the winner. There will be no other “title fights” on the card.

Diaz just made his triumphant return to the octagon after a three year absence last month, earning a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. Masvidal flying knee KO’d Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239 in July.

Other big fights already announced for UFC 244 include Darren Till making his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum, Corey Anderson facing Johnny Walker, and Derrick Lewis butting heads with Blagoy Ivanov.

 

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA
Home