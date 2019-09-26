Drew Brees thinks he can return sooner than expected from thumb injury

After undergoing surgery for a torn ligament in his throwing thumb last week, the timetable for Drew Brees to return to action was set at six to eight weeks, but the Saints quarterback thinks it could be less.

“As far as the timetable for getting back though, they say 6 to 8 weeks. I think I can beat that, but I’m just gonna take it one week at a time and see how things go,” Brees said during an interview with WWL Radio Wednesday.

He also mentioned that he opted to have an internal brace put in during surgery to help speed up the recovery process.

“It’s something that immediately gives it strength and stability. And allows you to start rehab right away. You don’t have to be immobilized. You don’t have to be in a cast for a couple of weeks. You can start that rehab process right away, and it just fast-tracks the whole thing. It gives you that strength and stability while the ligament actually heals,” Brees explained.

New Orleans was able to pull out a victory against Seattle in the first game without Brees this past weekend. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a pair of touchdown passes in the win, but the Saints face a difficult challenge ahead in the form of a Sunday night matchup against Dallas.

We’ll see if Brees can beat his expected timetable, but the Saints might not want to rush it if they can get by with Bridgewater at the helm. Sunday’s game against the Cowboys will be a good test for him.