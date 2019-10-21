Your Morning Dump... Where the clock is ticking on the Jaylen Brown extension

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The Celtics have made multiple offers to Brown and his new agent, Jason Glushon, in the ramp to Monday’s deadline. Glushon has been at the team’s practice facility each of the past two days and both sides seem content with how talks have proceeded. The question is whether they can arrive at a number that works for both sides before Monday’s deadline. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge seemed to hint this week that Boston has already gone higher with its bid than a four-year, $80 million offer that was reported earlier this week. Brown is eligible to receive up to $130 million on a four-year extension (any five-year deal would have to be for the $170 max). If the sides can find a middle ground — let’s say somewhere in the four-year, $100 million range — maybe there’s a deal to be made before Monday. But Brown could also bank on himself in hopes that a team would commit upwards of max money next summer.

I’ll go on the record and say the Celtics will not reach an agreement with Jaylen Brown by 5 pm.

And this will have no bearing on whether Boston locks him up in the off-season.

As you debate Brown’s value, chew on these facts and rumors pertaining to Brown’s peers:

– Pascal Siakam agreed to a four-year, $130 million extension with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

– Buddy Hield reportedly is looking for a four-year contract worth $110 million, while the Kings would prefer to give him around $90 million.

– The Pacers are considering trade offers for Domantas Sabonis. It’s rumored he could be seeking a deal similar to one signed by teammate Myles Turner – $80 million over four years.

No, the Celtics won’t trade Brown for Sabonis. Juice is probably aiming for Siakam money, but I think the Celtics will hold firm at $110 million.

