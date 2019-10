Joel Embiid got caught up in some friendly fire during Wednesday’s game against the Timberwolves.

It was a harmless moment, but funny nonetheless, as the clip went viral on social media rather quickly, given the nature of it.

The play happened in the first quarter of the game, with Ben Simmons throwing a pass in Embiid’s direction, without looking. Embiid clearly was not expecting it, and it drilled him right in face.

Ben Simmons might not want to do this again. Just saying. pic.twitter.com/Bjg6Di5XJC — Sportsnaut (@Sportsnaut) October 30, 2019

Too funny.