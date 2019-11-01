Rapid Recap: Celtics grind out narrow W against Flask Dad and the Knicks

Marcus Morris, Flask Dad himself, is a master of pettiness. Makes sense he’d do his best to beat the Celtics on his own in his new Knicks threads, in light of today’s report regarding his surprise at Boston not calling him in free agency.

As you might imagine, “Marcus Morris trying to win basically on his own” didn’t make for aesthetically appealing basketball. Nor did “Celtics not being able to shoot, like, at all, for long stretches.” Mook did, in the end, have an excellent game (29-9-3 plus 2 steals) and hit a would-be dagger in the game’s final 10 seconds—but was undone by Jayson Tatum’s counter-dagger (part of a 24-6-3 game) that ultimately won the game for the Cs 104-102.

They wouldn’t have got there at all, however, if not for the consistent intensity of Kemba Walker, who shot inconsistently but absolutely feasted at the charity stripe (14-14 FT) en route to an excellent 33-6-5 performance (plus 1 steal).

This game should’ve been easy but was ultimately kinda sloppy, in no small part due to the absence of potential scorers like Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter. But it was ultimately a W. Let’s take a more granular but still breezy look at the contest thanks to you beautiful weird geniuses on Twitter.

Jayson Tatum was the focus early on, in many ways:

Feels like the Knicks early strategy was make Tatum beat us — Pod JamPod (@JamPackard) November 1, 2019

Jayson Tatum just dropped one of the most beautiful dimes I've seen him throw… and it came on a post up, which I especially enjoy — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 1, 2019

Other things were less good:

Knicks already have more offensive rebounds (6) than Celtics have total rebounds (5). — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 1, 2019

I can’t watch Semi anymore please god man do something besides on ball defense — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) November 1, 2019

New York had the lead 23-22 to start the second frame, and while the Knicks were not exactly good, they were good enough, in part because of facts like this:

The Celtics would be leading by double digits with a better effort on the defensive glass — Daniel (Spooky (from Sport)) (@DanielfromSport) November 2, 2019

At the half, the Knicks maintained a virtually identical one-point lead (50-49).

The worm began to turn in the third, sort of, highlighted by things like this:

Hayward ➡️ Smart for the smooth finish pic.twitter.com/PoC2nZZoEH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 2, 2019

But it was just a narrow 75-74 Boston lead as we headed into the final quarter of the contest:

The Celtics might lose this game. Might win it too — Pod JamPod (@JamPackard) November 2, 2019

Sounds about right, Sam. Eventually, THE KEMBAING began, and:

Kemba Walker (30 points) has recorded his third consecutive game with at least 30 points — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) November 2, 2019

Kemba Walker hits a much needed 3 for the #Celtics 💦 pic.twitter.com/qXtniKwF3m — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 2, 2019

This fine gentleman called it, because GOOD LORD NOTHING IS EVER EASY:

I can feel a Morris straight away 3 coming here — James 🦃 (@MPleasing72) November 2, 2019

But whatever his woes may be at the rim, Tatum has been a sniper behind the arc thus far and definitely was tonight:

TATUM TAKES IT… MAKES IT!!! pic.twitter.com/e0xzbtRjnP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 2, 2019

And that’s a wrap.

i am in mexico city and cannot watch the game tonight but here is a mood board pic.twitter.com/Y2BPxRhp4N — Zach (but, like, covered in spiders and blood etc) (@z________e) November 1, 2019

