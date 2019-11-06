Black cat that ran onto field during Giants-Cowboys is one of hundreds living at stadium

MetLife Stadium is home to a couple of NFL teams, an XFL team and a heck of a lot of cats.

It seems the black cat that ran onto the field during last Monday night’s game between the Giants and Cowboys didn’t show up out of the blue. As Kevin Sheehan and Lia Eustachewich of The New York Post reported, there’s as many as 300 feral cats living at MetLife Stadium, and they’re looked after by stadium workers, one of which claims the owners of MetLife Stadium are footing the bill for feeding the cats.

When a black cat enters the field and nobody has a clue what to do! 🔊 Sound ON for commentary 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lb3nhG3Vex — NFL UK (@NFLUK) November 5, 2019

Stadium officials have denied feeding the cats and insist that the black cat that stole the show on Monday night was one of a few cats they’ve seen roaming around the stadium on a couple of occasions.

We’ll be on the lookout for anymore cat appearances the rest of the season. If there’s 300 cats living there, they’re bound to show up.