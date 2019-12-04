Rapid Recap: Despite Celtics' bad start, Jaylen and Kemba freeze Heat

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Over the past several years the Miami Heat have played the Boston Celtics pretty well. I figured tonight’d be no exception under the stewardship of Chipotle- and monomania-fueled Jimmy Butler…until it REALLY was.

Boston played about 2.75 quarters of excellent basketball after a slow, grotesque start. Jaylen Brown almost tied his career high with a remarkable 31-point, 50% FG performance, and Kemba Walker wasn’t far behind (an extremely well-rounded 28-4-7-2-1 box score; also he was excellent even when his teammates were starting slow). On the Miami side, Butler’s massive 37-point attack didn’t make up for the remaining roster’s anemia.

The first quarter can best be summed up as follows:

Another slow start for the Celtics, except this time it felt like it had a lot to do with the other team. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) December 5, 2019

Celtics all over the place lmao — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) December 5, 2019

put in jayson with the bench guys and ths game will be tied in like 5 minutes — joshokogiefan (@whaamncheese) December 5, 2019

Not great. Offense was especially tepid; defense only slightly better. The following clip is about as good as it got:

Kemba with the steal and nice backwards pass to Jaylen who finishes with the bucket pic.twitter.com/EnGrU2MpYb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2019

Things didn’t improve for the first half of Q2:

The Celtics look like they showed up at 7:15 and missed warmups. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) December 5, 2019

Marcus and Hayward come back soon lol — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) December 5, 2019

We did get this rad defensive move by Carsen Edwards leading to a catch-and-shoot trey by Kemba, tho:

Boston tightened up its defense in the frame’s latter half, highlighted by aggressive deflections and forced turnovers. Walker and Tatum kept the scoring alive—particularly the former, who jumped from 8 to 17 points between quarters and stole the Heat’s lead.

Corner thr3⃣3⃣ from Jaylen pic.twitter.com/FtpyBw4rih — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2019

After trailing 37-26, the #Celtics closed out the 2Q with a 26-7 run to lead 52-44 at the half. Kemba Walker leads all scorers with 17 pts, Tatum has 13. The #Heat got 14 pts from Jimmy Butler w/Bam Adebayo chipping in 8 pts, 5 reb. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) December 5, 2019

By Q3 the Celtics weren’t in any way similar to the team that had started the game. As Tatum slowed down, Walker stayed on an even keel and Jaylen Brown decided to HURRY THE F**K UP:

Kemba to Jayson to Jaylen pic.twitter.com/pTN4gthO34 — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) December 5, 2019

A 😘 from Jaylen to the Miami Heat bench 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MjpLSs5qba — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2019

Butler was always going to heat back up (after going way cold in Q2), and did, but it didn’t seriously jeopardize the Celtics’ lead until very late in the frame. Even then, he had almost zero support.

Boston didn’t relent, keeping the lead on Miami at around 15 and at times jacking it up to 20 behind Brown, Walker, Tatum and a well-balanced bench attack.

Assorted ephemera from the rest of the night:

Kelly Olynyk just received an "MVP" chant at the free throw line — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 5, 2019

Danny Ainge really underpaid for both Jaylen and Marcus Smart only to see both make big jumps the next season lmao — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) December 5, 2019

This is such an impressive win for the Celtics. This was the second game of a back to back for the Heat and they don’t have their coach but they’re still a very good, deep team. I certainly didn’t expect a blow out like this, especially considering Hayward and Smart are out. — Jonesy (@JonesyNBA) December 5, 2019

Box score