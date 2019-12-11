Jaylen Brown throws shade at Ben Simmons in revealing Grant Williams' nickname

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The rivalry between the Celtics and Sixers continues to roll on, and it’s incredibly entertaining to watch players troll one another, even when they’re not squaring off on the court.

Most recently, Jaylen Brown did exactly that, after teammate Grant Williams drained his first-ever NBA three-pointer. He had missed 25 (!) before that, until one finally went down in the team’s game against the Cavs.

And Brown, as well as his teammates, had some fun about it. They ribbed Williams, and apparently were even calling him “Ben Simmons” for awhile, according to the Celtics swingman.

Jaylen was asked about the nicknames they gave Grant Williams during his 0-for streak "Yeah we were calling him Ben Simmons for a while" — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 10, 2019

Hilarious, although it’s hard to believe that Simmons is all that thrilled about it.