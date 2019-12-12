Why You Should Start Practicing Taekwondo

In ancient times, the earliest masters of Taekwondo would profess that martial art not only brings prowess to one’s physicality, but it also elevates their mental powers. While it might be fun to read up on mysticism and myths, people need to stay grounded and attached to the real world. Practical evidence does show that there are numerous benefits one can experience if they regularly practice Taekwondo.

There is no doubt that the physicality of Taekwondo will most certainly have an impact on the physique and lead to a healthier body. Furthermore, one can also develop discipline and learn values that can be admired by any religion, race, or ethnicity.

Read on to learn about the amazing benefits of Taekwondo and judge whether it’s the right choice for you!

VALUES

Like other martial arts, Taekwondo places a great emphasis on etiquette and values. When you go to a Taekwondo class, you’ll get at least one mention of one of these values and will be taught how to embody that value, not just in your practice of Taekwondo, but also in your daily life. Courtesy, loyalty, and honesty are just some of the values that Taekwondo teaches and such values can truly benefit a person in their daily life and in their contentment with themselves.

FOCUS

As you practice Taekwondo more each day, you’ll start to notice that your ability to focus on different tasks has improved. One of the biggest factors to have an impact, and improve focus is repetition. Master Adrian from Cedar Hill Martial Arts in Portland Oregon is one who know that, in Taekwondo, repetition is necessary to master different skills, punches, kicks, and techniques, which then goes on to improve your focus.

DISCIPLINE

As the benefits of values and focus have shown, Taekwondo has more of an effect than just physical improvement and learning self-defence. In addition to building your focus and values, Taekwondo can also help you bring discipline into your life. A significant amount of dedication and discipline is required if you wish to master the different techniques and forms of Taekwondo. Of course, this would also transfer over to other aspects of your life and enable you to improve in these other aspects of life, be it work or your family.

CARDIOVASCULAR HEALTH

Now that we have the mental aspects covered, it’s time to get into the physical. Being a physical sport and martial art, there’s no denying that Taekwondo does build physical strength. Moreover, it also has a huge impact on one’s cardiovascular health. An hour-long class can be quite physically demanding when you consider you need to run laps, kickboards, practice stances, work on core strength, and do some pad work. All of this will lead to a better physique and improved overall health.

CONCLUSION

As you can see from the above, Taekwondo is bound to have a positive effect, not just on your body, but also on your mind and life. Through discipline, improved focus, and a healthier body and mind, one can truly conquer anything.