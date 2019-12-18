Look: Gerrit Cole is unrecognizable after shaving beard, has funny quote about it

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The Yankees got their guy and signed arguably the hottest free agent on the market this year in flamethrowing pitcher Gerrit Cole, luring him away from his home state of California in the process.

Cole must really want to don the Bronx Bomber’s pinstripes, too, as he’s so committed to them that he’s even falling into line by shaving his beard.

He showed off the new look at Wednesday’s introductory press conference:

Gerrit Cole sans beard has big investment banker energy pic.twitter.com/RzwQSEq93E — Jonah Birenbaum (@birenball) December 18, 2019

It was apparently a learning experience for him as well, which he relayed in sharing this funny take about shaving away his signature look.

Cole on shaving his beard: “I’ve experienced razor burn now for the first time.” — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 18, 2019

We’ve all been there. As for Cole, he looks much younger without his beard.