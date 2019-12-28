NBA Sunday: Mavericks vs. Lakers

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks will play against Los Angeles Lakers in the regular season of the NBA, and on our site, you can read Premium NBA picks. The game is on Sunday, December 29, at 9:00 PM ET and the place is Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.

Dallas Mavericks 20-10 are 5th in the NBA Western Conference. The greatest news for the team is that their biggest star Luka Dončić is back. He started against San Antonio Spurs on Thursday and his team won that match at home 98-102. Luka was the highest-scoring player on the court with 24 points. He also gave 10 assists and finished with 8 rebounds – only 2 rebounds short of triple-double in his return. Without him, Dallas lost from Toronto Raptors away from home 107-110 and at home from Boston Celtics 103-109. However, Mavericks can be proud because in that period they beat Bucks in Milwaukee 120-116 and 76ers in Philadelphia. This was a clear message that they got a very good team and I think that they can eliminate any team in the playoffs. Without Dončić, Kristaps Porziņģis finally shows that he is an all-star player and scored 22 points against 76ers and 26 points against Bucks which was enough for two victories. Dallas are only one win behind Houston Rockets in the standings and if they got in a good winning streak they can go even higher.

Los Angeles Lakers 24-7 are 1st in the NBA Western Conference. However, they lost their latest 4 matches in the league as we write this article before they face Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The latest loss was against Los Angeles Clippers 106-111 as they lost for the second time this year from their biggest rival in the West. All-stars were on the court – LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Lakers and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for Clippers. Neither of the duos for the Lakers was the highest-scoring player that night as Kyle Kuzma finished with 35 points for less than 28 minutes on the court. LeBron struggled from the 3 point line as he scored only 2 threes from 12 goal attempts. The best player that night was Kawhi Leonard who scored 35 points and also gave 5 assists to lead his team for another win against the team of Frank Vogel. The other matches which were lost by L.A. are against Denver Nuggets at home 104-128 and as guests against Milwaukee Bucks 104-111 and Indiana Pacers 102-105. This brings a lot of question marks about how strong is the team of Lakers and can they win the title or they will be an underdog in the contest with Clippers as favorites.

Los Angeles Lakers will be without a doubt motivated to win games after this awful series of loses. On the other hand, Mavericks right now with Luka Dončić can beat any team. These two teams already played in Staples Center on December 1st and Dallas won that match 114-110. I don’t know if they will win again in L.A. but I expect a high scoring clash. Premium NBA picks: Over