Rapid Recap: Celtics’ defense, balanced scoring deliver easy win in Charlotte

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
The Celtics closed out the 2010s today by cruising to a 109-92 win over the Hornets at Charlotte. The home team hung around for three quarters, but the Cs were comfortably in control until pulling away in the 4th quarter. Charlotte was held to 39.5% shooting and committed 17 turnovers.
As usual, the Cs were shorthanded: East Player of the Week Jaylen Brown didn’t travel to Charlotte.
Tipoff was at the odd time (for a Tuesday) of 3 p.m., apparently to allow fans extra time to get ready for their New Year’s Eve festivities. Early action:
Tatum, who scored 22 in the 4th quarter vs. Charlotte nine days ago, was again scorching.
The Celtics took a 28-18 lead in the 2nd quarter as the Hornets were held 5-and-1/2 minutes without a field goal.
Gordon Hayward heated up to help the Celts go ahead by 14. Gordo had 10 points, 4 boards and 3 dimes in the 2nd.
But it wasn’t all easy.
Closer at halftime than it probably should’ve been.
Early 3rd quarter looked good – Celtics took a 12-point lead.
But the Hornets rallied back to within 59-55. Now here’s a Marcus Smart story in three parts.
First:
Second:
Third:
This was special.
The Charlotte crowd didn’t much care, however.
Hayward and Kemba each had 7 points in the third, but the Hornets were still hanging around.
Early 4th quarter, Boston ran off 6 straight points, two of the hoops being Kanter putbacks, to lead 86-75. Tatum and Brad Wanamaker drained threes to push the lead to 92-79 with 7:13 remaining. The Celtics continued to make shots, and when Kemba scored a driving and-one the lead was 103-83 with 4:23 to play. Cue garbage time.
Happy New Year!
Comments